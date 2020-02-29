Letter, 3/1: Avenatti guilt doesn't absolve Trump

Dave Kirby ("Avenatti shows his true colors,” Feb. 23) presents a defense of Donald Trump that is worthy of the Johnnie Cochran defense of O. J. Simpson.

Cochran argued at Simpson’s trial that the police are racists. The jury agreed, and Simpson was acquitted. But this begs the question: “Is Simpson guilty of murder?”

Mr. Kirby argues that because Mr. Avenatti was found guilty of extortion, this must mean Trump’s critics are wrong about Trump.

Mr. Kirby has used a classic logical fallacy: the non sequitur. Simply because Mr. Avenatti is guilty, it does not logically follow that Trump’s behavior is not reprehensible.

Defense attorneys routinely resort to claiming the defendant is not guilty by attacking the credibility of the witnesses testifying against the defendant.

Sadly, this kind of behavior was also used by Republican senators in the Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas hearings.