Letter, 3/1: Avenatti guilt doesn't absolve Trump

Dave Kirby ("Avenatti shows his true colors,” Feb. 23) presents a defense of Donald Trump that is worthy of the Johnnie Cochran defense of O. J. Simpson.
Cochran argued at Simpson’s trial that the police are racists. The jury agreed, and Simpson was acquitted. But this begs the question: “Is Simpson guilty of murder?”
Mr. Kirby argues that because Mr. Avenatti was found guilty of extortion, this must mean Trump’s critics are wrong about Trump.
Mr. Kirby has used a classic logical fallacy: the non sequitur. Simply because Mr. Avenatti is guilty, it does not logically follow that Trump’s behavior is not reprehensible.
Defense attorneys routinely resort to claiming the defendant is not guilty by attacking the credibility of the witnesses testifying against the defendant.
Sadly, this kind of behavior was also used by Republican senators in the Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas hearings.
Thomas argued that the Democrats that questioned him about sexual impropriety with Anita Hill were engaged in a "high-tech lynching." But this begs the question: “Is Thomas guilty of sexual harassment of Ms. Hill?”
Brett Kavanaugh argued that evil Democrats are out to get me. Again, this begs the question: “Is Brett Kavanaugh guilty of sexual impropriety.”
In the past, fleeing criminals would often use a rotting fish (a red herring) to keep the dogs from picking up their scent. An argument that tries to divert attention from Donald Trump by attacking people who criticize him is a classic red herring defense of Mr. Trump.
William Boernke, Lincoln