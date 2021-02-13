 Skip to main content
Letter: Audit findings send message
Letter: Audit findings send message

An astonishing report (“Auditor cites $21 billion in errors, puts rare disclaimer on Nebraska’s financial report,” Feb. 4) reveals that discrepancies in the June 2020 Department of Administrative Services state audit, just now publicly revealed, total at least $21 billion.

That total is "likely higher" given that auditors "only checked a sample of transactions." Accounts of the Department of Health and Human Services are apparently also involved. The article cites repeated accounting errors and a litany of excuses and backpedaling.

The Legislature should immediately commission an independent external audit.

The article made no mention of Gov. Pete Ricketts, on whose watch this is happening, nor the name of the current DAS director Jason Jackson, appointed Feb. 1, replacing another Ricketts appointee, Byron Diamond, whom Ricketts fired in November reportedly related to another matter. Also not mentioned is State Auditor Charlie Jensen.

The assistant deputy auditor was trotted out to speak to the media. He reassured that the audit found no evidence of fraud or malfeasance. That may be true, but these $21 billion in errors do give clear evidence of incompetence and mismanagement at the highest levels of state government. We deserve better.

Carol McShane, Lincoln

