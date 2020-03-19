Letter, 3/20: Attendance options for all

Recently, I received two messages from professors who informed me that we would be having class through a video conference call due to the spread of COVID-19. I was shocked at first, and while not all University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors were doing this, some were definitely preparing for moving their classrooms to be online due to this virus.

What I can't seem to figure out is that if moving classes onto conference calls is an option to count for attendance, why is it that I, a student who suffers from chronic illness and chronic pain, was never offered these options previously?

That I've never had a professor offer to bring me into the class through means of video chat, or even offer us to post in discussion boards online? That the accommodations "leniency with attendance" are not required to be followed by our current UNL policy and no alternatives to classroom attendance are recommended? That I have friends who have dropped out because of the fact that many professors wouldn't accommodate them? That I almost had to drop out for this same reason, which would have made me lose my insurance that I get through the university?