Letter: Attack problem, not messenger

At his Feb. 17 news conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about the recent rolling blackouts and pointed out the need for power sources that are not intermittent. Obviously, we need to do better than we are now at stabilizing the power grid in unusually challenging conditions such as we’ve just had.

While I don’t have all the answers, I do know that Ricketts and others in positions of power need to keep in mind the reality of our situation. In particular, climate change is real and excess atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels is the major contributor to it.

As much as we need coal-fired generators, we can’t put that need above the necessity of reducing the release of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The priorities need to be:

No. 1: Reduce atmospheric CO2.

No. 1a: Work out solutions to interruptions to our electric power.

Too often, we act as if we can change the overwhelming reality of No. 1 by pointing out the difficulty of No. 1a. Unfortunately, politicians also tend to denigrate those pointing out the reality of climate change, its increasingly dire consequences (such as the unstable polar vortex we just experienced) and the absolute necessity of changing how we live in order to escape those consequences.