Letter, 1/21: Attack led to jetliner downing

I take exception that Trump won conflict with Iran as columnist Marc A. Thiessen wrote in a recent Journal Star ("Trump won conflict with Iran," Jan. 12). Luckily no Americans were killed, but has the last shoe dropped?

I believe President Trump is responsible for the death of 176 people who were unfortunate to be on the Ukrainian jetliner leaving the Tehran airport last Tuesday.

If he hadn’t had Gen. Qassem Soleimani killed, which caused Iran to retaliate by sending missiles into Iraq, then Iran would not have thought this plane leaving the airport was a U.S. plane or incoming missile. If there had been a U.S. citizen on this flight, would the president feel he had to retaliate?

I do not trust President Trump. He has shown time after time he is way in over his head, and he lets his ego get in the way of sane governing.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln

