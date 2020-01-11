Letter, 1/12: Attack clouds Mideast policy

The assassination of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the U.S. was a momentous event. That was clear from the television coverage devoted to him beginning Thursday night and continuing Friday.

There is a great deal of speculation concerning this event occurring now. Soleimani has been a well-known figure in the Middle East since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. He was a very important official in Iran.

One should always be wary of what is said and the opinions that are expressed following an event such as this. There are many things that can happen, and no one knows what will occur.

What can be said looking back at the events that have occurred in Iraq over the last week is that it seems that U.S. policymakers have played into the hands of their opponents. In any case, rather than calming the atmosphere in the Middle East, this seems certain to add to the volatility and uncertainty. It also puts the government of Iraq in a very difficult position and makes the future of the U.S. position there quite uncertain.

James D. Clark, Lincoln

