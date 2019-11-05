When it was announced that Husker volleyball outside hitter Capri Davis would be taking a leave of absence because of a medical issue, an ugly part of the fan base reared its head.
Unfortunately for Ms. Davis, rumors began to circulate about the nature of her medical issue. These rumors were vicious and intended to defame a 19-year-old woman for no apparent reason.
Ms. Davis has been nothing but professional in her representing Husker volleyball and is deserving of our respect. I hope individuals will think twice before giving life to vile gossip of any subject. I wish for nothing but the best for Ms. Davis.
Her medical issue is nobody's business but hers unless she wishes to share. The best thing we can do as fans is support her during a difficult time, not spread rumors.
Mike Harrington, Omaha