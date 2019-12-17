Letter, 12/18: At least the Grinch changed

In the wonderful story of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," the heart of the Grinch grew three times larger. He felt remorse for what he had done, and he returned all the stolen gifts and food. The poor old Grinch did have a heart, and he was able to change.

Now we have a president of the United States who verbally attacks his critics and others that he seems to dislike. But the absolute topper has to be his mocking of Greta Thunberg, the teenage girl from Sweden recently named Time Magazine person of the year.

Oh, how proud President Trump must be of his caustic remarks. Unfortunately, unlike the Grinch, he really has no heart and is incapable of change. As expected, the Nebraska congressional delegation remains silent. Some things never change.

Tom Walsh, Lincoln

