The Sunken Gardens serves as one of Lincoln’s jewels, so reading about the care that goes into planning each year’s foliage was interesting (" Longtime designers of Sunken Gardens plantings no longer with city ," Aug. 20). Certainly, Steve Nosal and Alice Reed deserve notice for the part they have played in cultivating this lovely part of the city.

I was disappointed, however, that in acknowledging their work, the reputations of the remaining members of the park’s crew were besmirched. The Parks Department cannot ethically comment on personnel matters, thus leaving unrebutted Reed’s and Nosal’s allegations that young crew members were unwilling to work hard and led to the pair’s departure.

Any time two long-term employees are placed on administrative leave, there is typically another side to the story. I was disappointed that the Journal Star allowed what could have otherwise been a lovely article about the work that Reed and Nosal have done to be marred by tawdry jabs at younger members of the crew whose hard work and dedication is evident to the eye of any Sunken Garden visitor. Those individuals are the self-same folks working in summer’s heat and winter’s cold, which seems quite the opposite of being unwilling to work hard!