Letter: Argument was horrifying, not odd

I have never written a letter to the newspaper before, but I had to comment on a headline and an article in the Lincoln Journal Star. ("Attorney for Madsen's and other local bars compares city's mask mandate to Nazi experiment," June 8).

In print, the headline said, "Attorney for Madsen's makes an odd argument."

I don't believe it was an "odd argument." I believe it was a horrifying argument, not an "odd argument!"

Attorney Chris Ferdico needs to read and understand what the Nazi experiments during World War II really were.

They were certainly not about wearing or not wearing a mask to protect yourself and others against getting sick during a pandemic. And masks were proved many times to stop the virus's spread. This does not compare or have anything to do with the medical experiments performed on prisoners during World War II.