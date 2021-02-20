Letter: Arena vaccine event impressive

There were signs along the street. There were people standing in the cold showing the way. There were elected officials among the hundreds of volunteers.

I can’t begin to express just how impressed I was when my wife, Jan, and I ventured out on a very cold February day to get our first COVID vaccination. I’d seen the news reports to park in the garage attached to the Pinnacle Bank Arena, so imagine my surprise when we were greeted by people standing outside in the cold, waving us into the garage, then more people inside the garage directing us to drive up several levels, to greet us as we got out of the car, to hold the door for us as we walked into PBA, to point the way to the place where we picked up the information sheets and clearance forms we’d sign.

Then came the real surprise: Deb Schorr, a county commissioner, was volunteering at the table where we picked up the paper. Then as we headed toward the place where we’d get our vaccinations, there was Richard Meginnis, a member of the Lincoln City Council, volunteering to point the way.