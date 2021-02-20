Letter: Arena vaccine event flawless

After registering for our COVID-19 shots, our age-related time came, and we got the call for the appointment at Pinnacle Bank Arena this past Saturday.

What we experienced was the most incredibly organized and efficient process that one could imagine. Arrived at 9:55 a.m. for 10 a.m. appointments, got shots at 10:05 and left the arena 10:20 following the 15-minute, post-shot protocol. And we were among hundreds at that time. The volunteers and health staff were cordial, warm, helpful and seemed genuinely excited about participating in the process.

Kudos to Pat Lopez, her staff, city staff and all the volunteers for making this an easy and convenient step to combat this disease. For those still waiting for your shots, hang in there until enough vaccine is available and continue to wear your masks!

Bob and Becky Bockrath, Lincoln