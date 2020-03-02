Letter, 3/3: Are we great again yet?

Make America great again?

Four years ago, we all know who used this phrase as his campaign slogan. I have always thought of America as great, so I guess I wasn’t feeling like this was something that had to happen, again.

Four years into his presidency, how many of you can say what is so “great” that wasn’t great for you before? There are many of you, though unable to admit it, that have not seen anything change in your daily lives.

I just went through the great tax season. Last year, my wife and I saw a 500% change, in the negative. After making some adjustments and increasing our withholdings quite significantly for 2019, we still owe a substantial amount.

We are middle class, hard-working U.S. citizens, yet with this new presidency and the Senate, I feel we are paying more than our share in taxes. If I owned several pieces of real estate and donated a lot of money throughout the year, I’d benefit and likely get a healthy refund.

Who can you think of that owns a lot of properties, and I am certain uses proceeds to donate to causes he deems fit and, is still hiding his tax returns? For this person, his America is great again! How about you?