Letter: Are leaders representing people?

So the Republican Party has become the anti-democracy party. Knowing that they have no chance of winning a fair and open nationwide election, they are attacking with voter suppression laws, trying to limit who can vote so they have a chance at winning.

Meanwhile, in Nebraska we have our own anti-democracy Republicans. We have Attorney General Doug Peterson, who signed onto a lawsuit to overturn a lawful election, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supported Peterson’s efforts.

And now we have Ricketts declaring medical marijuana legalization (Nebraska is one of the last holdouts, and Ricketts can see where this is going) will "kill your kids."

And we have him now threatening a veto of the gambling bill, again going against the will of the people. Ricketts pompously seems to think he knows what’s best for Nebraskans, whether they like it or not ... I think he needs to be asked whether he believes in democracy?

Richard Hormel, Lincoln

