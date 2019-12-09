Letter, 12/10: Are initiatives really socialism?
View Comments

Letter, 12/10: Are initiatives really socialism?

{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during an interview in his office in Lincoln in January.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

It was rather interesting to read in last Sunday’s Journal Star of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest GOP fundraising letter, in which he apparently equates the right of the people to place certain issues onto the ballot by initiative petitions to “the creep of socialism.” Really?

Gov. Ricketts apparently forgets that he and his father funded an initiative to place on the ballot the question of restoring the death penalty. Was this “socialism?” Apparently not in the governor’s mind.

He further appears to label the successful Medicaid expansion initiative as “socialized health care.” Again, I must ask, “Really?” Does he truly believe that Medicaid is the equivalent of “socialized health care?”

If so, that’s rather telling and helps to explain why his administration is slow-walking Medicaid expansion rather than paying attention to the clearly expressed will of the people.

William Davenport, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News