Letter, 12/10: Are initiatives really socialism?

It was rather interesting to read in last Sunday’s Journal Star of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest GOP fundraising letter, in which he apparently equates the right of the people to place certain issues onto the ballot by initiative petitions to “the creep of socialism.” Really?

Gov. Ricketts apparently forgets that he and his father funded an initiative to place on the ballot the question of restoring the death penalty. Was this “socialism?” Apparently not in the governor’s mind.

He further appears to label the successful Medicaid expansion initiative as “socialized health care.” Again, I must ask, “Really?” Does he truly believe that Medicaid is the equivalent of “socialized health care?”

If so, that’s rather telling and helps to explain why his administration is slow-walking Medicaid expansion rather than paying attention to the clearly expressed will of the people.

William Davenport, Lincoln

