Letter, 2/11: Arbitration way to fix surprise bills

For rural Nebraska, finding the nearest hospital during medical emergencies is a major problem. And I am concerned that our doctor and hospital shortages will get worse if Congress passes a bill by Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray intended to end surprise medical bills that hit patients after they receive treatment from doctors who were not inside their insurance network.
Their plan would have the government set fixed prices for medical services. But insurers, which have spent nearly $50 million lobbying Congress for a government rate-setting plan, would have a hand in deciding those prices.
Rural hospitals, which barely get by or are deep in debt, would be wiped out, making it harder for rural patients to find the medical care they need. This happened to California patients, who no longer have access to timely medical services after their state passed their own government rate-setting bill.
However, there is a better alternative to the Alexander-Murray bill: arbitration. It has worked in New York and Florida, where doctors and insurance companies can work out a bill on their own, and patients are protected from surprise medical bills.
But lawmakers should be careful about a plan that mixes government rate-setting with arbitration. It would tip the scale in favor of big insurance companies.
Fortunately, our state is represented by Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, who care about reforming our healthcare system. I'm confident they will support arbitration over rate-setting to make surprise medical bills a thing of the past.
Heather Nelson, Gretna