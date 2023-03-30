I have been wondering about several bills being considered in this legislative session.
Does anyone else think it to be ironic (or moronic) that the issue of personal freedom is being addressed so differently? One bill will require a safety course be taken in order to ride helmetless on a motorcycle in Nebraska if the rider is 21, but that a person of the same age will not need any safety course in order to carry a concealed gun.
Both of these can potentially hurt not only themselves (the rider and the carrier) but also the public, whereas the bills dealing with marginalized groups (trans and LGBTQ people) don’t ... unless someone from the public chooses to be involved.
Barb Tyler, Lincoln