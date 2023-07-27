Hilgers has not said why he wants the medical records, but the fear is that traveling to another state for a legal abortion may become a criminal act.

In Nebraska, it is illegal for men to hire prostitutes, but in Nevada, prostitution is legal with restrictions. Would it be appropriate to ask the brothels to examine their records to determine if Nebraska men have been customers? If travel to another state for an abortion becomes a criminal act, then travel to another state to hire a prostitute should become a criminal act also.