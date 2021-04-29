Letter: Apple tree brought joy to park

There was an apple tree in Mahoney Park. When it bloomed, it was like a river of flowers flowing lively from the top of the tree to the green grass below. Standing inside, it was like a beautiful tiny house made from thousands of delicate white and pink flowers with sparkly sunlight beams shining through the roof.

When it bore fruit, it became cute and sweet like a candy house — those special candies were not only delicious but also very fresh and good for the health. My family and friends all liked to hang out around it. We had a happy time together last season and looked forward to seeing it bloom and bear fruit again next year. But this winter, we suddenly found it cut. That was sad.

There might be some reasons for people to reject planting many fruit trees in parks, but just a single apple tree is different. People may not pay much attention to an apple tree among a garden with hundreds of apple trees, but a single apple tree among many shade trees in a park could bring special feelings because of its uniqueness. The rarer, the more valuable it is.

An apple tree, with its beauty and benefits to physical and mental health, is like a gift — a special gift that can make people happier, and it’s worth being kept and appreciated instead of being cut down.