Letter: Applauding opposing team

I am sick and tired of Americans tearing at each other’s throats. Our hyper-partisan politics, driven by social media and never-ending, incendiary campaign rhetoric, is driving us further and further apart. Enough already.

So in the Cornhusker spirit of applauding the opposing team, and in hopes of driving down the temperature in our discourse, I hereby acknowledge the good works of two elected officials who belong to a political party of which I am not a member.

First, Tim Clare. His voting record and demeanor as member of the NU Board of Regents reflects a willingness to do what’s best for the university, regardless of political pressure. You can always count on Tim to follow his conscience and do the right thing.

Second, I am grateful to Sen. Ben Sasse for being outspoken in his defense of the Constitution and our democratic norms. I applaud his courage, as he takes hits from both sides.

I hope this letter inspires one or two of my fellow Nebraskans to admit, however grudgingly, their support of a policy or person associated with the “opposing team.” Perhaps if more of us are willing to let go of our all-or-nothing mind sets, we can shift our country back to neutral again. Lord, I hope so.

Barb Pederson, Lincoln

