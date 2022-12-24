 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: AP report on Musk lacked context

Elon Musk, it seems, is highly unpopular with the Twitter crowd, so reports the Associated Press. According to the AP, more than 9 million -- or 57.5% of respondents to a poll Musk generated as a referendum on his leadership --  want him to resign.

The AP reports the Twitter crowd want Musk removed for, among other things, his recent suspension of some journalists’ Twitter accounts, his decision to drop COVID "misinformation" reporting criteria and his Twitter work force reductions.

Wow. Interestingly, the AP doesn’t bother to provide context for Musk’s actions. For example, did Musk suspend some journalists because they blatantly disregarded Twitter rules against "doxing" (providing personal information) of other users.

In noting that Musk dumped COVID "misinformation" restrictions, the AP reported that Musk reinstated some who spread disinformation on COVID but then overlooked his reinstatement of an eminent Stanford medical professor who’d previously been banned for providing "COVID misinformation," which we know wasn’t "misinformation" but rather politically incorrect information.

Leaves one guessing as to how many others had been previously banned from Twitter under false allegations.

Final point: Musk’s investment of billions in Twitter gives him a legitimate say as to whether Twitter should continue paying unproductive workers or cut them loose. Twitter, after all, is a for-profit business. Yes, adding context to the AP’s report on Musk’s poll results would have been helpful.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

