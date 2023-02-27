As a nation, we held our breath when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from sudden cardiac arrest. And then we cheered when we learned he was going to survive.

Hamlin received excellent medical care that started with CPR on the field. But tragically, most people who have a cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating — don’t get CPR right away. Even more tragically, there are enormous disparities in bystander CPR by race and ethnicity.

If this hadn’t been an NFL game, the likelihood of Hamlin receiving CPR or an AED intervention would be perilously low. And the chances that we’d be mourning his death instead of celebrating his recovery would be incredibly high.

The harsh truth is that women and Black and Hispanic people are less likely to receive CPR from bystanders. The American Heart Association is working to change this unacceptable statistic by empowering members in every community to learn hands-only CPR. We need as many people to learn CPR as possible.

It’s simple! And you don’t need to be a doctor or a health care professional to do it. There are two steps: (1) Call 911 if you see a teen or an adult suddenly collapse; and (2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a song with 100 to 120 beats per minute, like The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” or Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” We can all learn how to save a life

Shannon Hilaire, Papillion