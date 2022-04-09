Letter: Antitrust suit not helpful

Nebraska consumers and business owners use technology daily to identify essential goods and services and to manage and advance their businesses. So why is Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson wasting time on antitrust legislation that would dismantle the very platforms consumers rely on?

The answer to this question is a mystery considering there are many more issues Peterson could devote his time to that Nebraskans truly believe to be a top priority. The National Attorneys General Training and Research Institute released a list of the top issues affecting consumers in each state, and in Nebraska, the list included imposter scams, identity theft and auto-related complaints. Antitrust legislation and American technology were excluded.

The reason antitrust legislation was left off that list is because consumers know that technology makes their lives easier and more convenient. They reject measures that would negatively affect their economic and personal wellbeing. Peterson needs to listen to his constituents and halt this senseless crusade against Big Tech that Nebraskans neither want nor care about.

Peterson may believe he is protecting consumers by entertaining antitrust bills, but despite his intentions, he is neglecting his constituents and the issues that are affecting them every day. This should be Peterson’s wakeup call to pay attention to the real problems instead of creating more.

Zachary Lamb, Omaha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0