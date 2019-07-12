I have comments about the anti-Trump cartoon on Page A5 of the July 5 Journal Star, which implied the president's crossing into North Korea was simply a photo op and an act of showmanship.
I'm quite sure that if a Democratic president had accomplished what Donald Trump has with North Korea, he would receive the Nobel Peace Prize. President Barack Obama and Al Gore received it for far less important achievements.
The left apparently hates President Trump so much that it can't give him credit where credit is due.
Linda Jackson Hoke, Lincoln