Letter: Anti-abortion laws needed for men, too

Passing anti-abortion laws is only the first step. The second step is to ensure that every baby has the opportunity to grow and develop into a healthy adult reaching their full potential.

To this end, every birth certificate must include the names of both parents who will love and support the child. While it’s not possible to ensure love, it is possible to ensure support.

If the father’s name is not on the birth certificate, the courts have no one to pursue to collect child support. If states pass anti-abortion laws, a federal law must be passed requiring each male upon attaining the age of 18 to provide DNA which will be stored in a national registry.

This is not much different than requiring each male upon attaining the age of 18 to register with the Selective Service System. If women and girls are forced to give birth to babies they don’t want, men should be required to provide DNA thereby providing a method to identify a child’s father. If a father fails to provide for his child, the court may order him to pay child support.

Anti-abortion laws do nothing to ensure the quality of life of children. The identification of the father and enforcement of child support laws will help to make sure that children have a better chance in life.

Barbara Malcom, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0