 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-abortion laws needed for men, too
0 Comments

Letter: Anti-abortion laws needed for men, too

  • 0
Walk for Life

LINCOLN, NEB. - 01/25/14 Tony Batenhorst, center, and Sam Adams, left, use scissors to release balloons into the air in remembrance of the children who died since abortion was legalized with the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 during the Nebraska Right To Life's annual Walk For Life on Jan. 25, 2014 in Lincoln, Neb. Participants marched from the steps of the Capitol building to the Nebraska Union. BRIANNA SOUKUP/Lincoln Journal Star

 BRIANNA SOUKUP/Lincoln Journal Star

Passing anti-abortion laws is only the first step. The second step is to ensure that every baby has the opportunity to grow and develop into a healthy adult reaching their full potential.

To this end, every birth certificate must include the names of both parents who will love and support the child. While it’s not possible to ensure love, it is possible to ensure support.

If the father’s name is not on the birth certificate, the courts have no one to pursue to collect child support. If states pass anti-abortion laws, a federal law must be passed requiring each male upon attaining the age of 18 to provide DNA which will be stored in a national registry.

This is not much different than requiring each male upon attaining the age of 18 to register with the Selective Service System. If women and girls are forced to give birth to babies they don’t want, men should be required to provide DNA thereby providing a method to identify a child’s father. If a father fails to provide for his child, the court may order him to pay child support.

Anti-abortion laws do nothing to ensure the quality of life of children. The identification of the father and enforcement of child support laws will help to make sure that children have a better chance in life.

Barbara Malcom, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrants add to society
Letters

Letter: Immigrants add to society

  • Updated

KMTV in Omaha reports that Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is working with Stephen Miller, a fervently anti-immigrant form…

Letter: Clements needs to move on
Letters

Letter: Clements needs to move on

  • Updated

So now we have a Nebraska legislator who thinks we should follow Arizona’s lead and hire a group of “experts” to recount the ballots of our la…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News