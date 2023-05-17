Why would we allow weapons to be widely distributed both legally and illegally? Why are we not demanding that all of them be eliminated regardless of constitutionally guaranteed personal liberties? They kill or injure hundreds of thousands of Americans every year. The illegal trafficking of these weapons funds gangs and organized crime and has done so for decades.

The weapons I refer to are opioids. They are being distributed through our local pharmacies as well as illegally, pouring in unchecked through what used to be the southern border of our country.

Companies and health care providers have made billions in profits as have the cartels and drug dealers. Why isn't the current administration doing something to stop the flood of fentanyl and other opioids coming from Mexico?

According to the CDC, in 2020 there were 91,799 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and 45,222 firearm-related deaths.

I think some of the same strategies -- better mental health services, education, therapies to combat mental stress and social isolation -- to battle opioid overdoses would combat gun violence as well.

Lyle Hervert, Roca