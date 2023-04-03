Responding to Colten Zamrzla's March 24 letter, "A blow to free market, consumers:"

As a pharmacist in charge of a specialty pharmacy, I could tell him of an instance that I referred to an attorney general, that may have contributed to a pharmacy benefit manager being found guilty of defrauding that state and consumers out of millions of dollars.

My current reference is to an article by Nicole Kruczek, a pharmacy operations director for CVS in Pennsylvania with PBM experience. Says in the Pharmacy Times, "Are PBMs the Big Bad Wolf? "

Kruczek points out that former President Trump pointed to PBMs driving up drug prices and increasing overall U.S. health care spending. This they can do by making deals with drug manufacturers for rebates as an incentive to add the manufacturer’s brand product to its formularies. The PBM then shares the rebate with the health insurer.

Rebates are something that all consumers have had experience with, as we use them to lower the cost of a retail product that we want or need.

Kruczek states:

“So, everyone wants a piece of the drug rebate. PBMs want it to offset their costs, the health insurer wants to use a portion to lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs to their members, and the consumer thinks it should be completely passed on to them.

"Meanwhile, the administration is proposing that drug rebates should be removed completely, reducing the need for high drug prices to begin with. It is unclear whether or not a rebate-free system would actually work. There is no doubt the entire strategy is flawed, however, is it completely the fault of the PBM?”

S.127, may provide that transparency to see if the PBM deserves the billions, that they take in.

Duane Wilson, Lincoln