Letter: Another name for tax break

Nebraska Crossing Outlets

GRETNA, NEB. - 04/14/2020 - The parking lot of Nebraska Crossing Outlets is seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The mall in Gretna announced Tuesday that it plans to reopen April 24 after being closed for about four weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

The public needs a better way to understand how turnback taxes work for projects like the proposed Golds block redevelopment, the SouthPointe parking garage and Gretna outlet mall.

Local elected officials can set up a special district to collect taxes "For Retail Area Under Development" -- or let's just call it FRAUD for short -- then rebate the FRAUD tax to the project until development debt is paid.

How are these lowly retail and hotel developers going to make it if we don’t subsidize FRAUD? Fifteen or 20 years from now the owners can start paying their fair share, right?

Wealth inequality isn’t accelerating fast enough so we "need" extreme blight designations to expand TIF subsidies and turnback taxes to really supercharge it. FRAUD could also describe the "but-for" rationalization to TIF vacant land next to an interstate off ramp (56th and I-80) to develop retail and warehouse space.

The projects are rationalized as a win-win-win. Not sure I would include the next generation of small businesses and first-time home buyers as winners. Who is left paying taxes and servicing developer debt for the next 15 to 20 years?

Mike James, Lincoln

