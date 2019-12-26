Letter, 12/27: 'Animal Farm' needs to be read
Letter, 12/27: 'Animal Farm' needs to be read

I was surprised to see “Animal Farm” eliminated from the LPS reading list since it is an excellent book ("Updated LPS reading list includes bestsellers, books that tackle tough subjects," Nov. 18).

Written in 1945, it is as relevant today and it was then. It is an excellent way to discuss with students the dangers of socialist, communist, totalitarian and authoritarian governments and how they want power and control over our lives.

For anyone who hasn’t read Animal Farm, it is a must read. I recommend that it be kept in the LPS reading list.

S. Wayne Smith. Lincoln

