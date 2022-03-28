 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Animal cruelty no small issue

Kudos to the Fremont police department and Nebraska Humane Society for going the extra mile to save the life of a severely malnourished and mistreated dog.  ("Woman gets probation for felony animal cruelty, Lincoln Journal Star," March 17.) It was an extreme case of neglect. Yet, the abusive owner got probation and nothing more: No jail time, no fine, and (incredibly) no restriction from owning another pet.

Animal cruelty is not to be taken lightly. It's almost always the tip of the iceberg. When will our judges start to see it as a serious offense?

Jean Hulbert, Lincoln

