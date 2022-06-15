 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: An image might make impression

Texas School Shooting School Jitters

Flowers are placed around a welcome sign Wednesday outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in a shooting at the school. In the aftermath of the massacre, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors.

 Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

The following is a description by a doctor who treated some of the students shot at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas:

“Two children whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart so that the only clue to their identities was a blood splatter and cartoon clothes still clinging to them.”

Jeh Johnson, secretary of Homeland Security under former President Obama, said: “We need an Emmett Till moment,” referring to the lynching of a teenaged boy murdered and mutilated in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of insulting a white woman.

His mother insisted on an open casket at his funeral so everyone could see the injuries done to him by his white murderers. I saw the photo at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and will never forget it.

Anti-abortion activists are always willing to show us color pictures of aborted fetuses, blown up from fingertip size to mural size. Maybe we need to be shown pictures in gory color of the Uvalde shooting victims, the Parkland victims, the Sandy Hook victims.

People are also reading…

Some of the parents might give their permission if it would finally make us take action. It is too easy to just continue to do nothing. Maybe if we saw these pictures every night on the news, we would finally take action to regulate guns.

Valerie Bender, Lincoln

