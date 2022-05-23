Letter: An idea for pro-life governors

Good news, everyone! Govs. Pete Ricketts, Ron DeSantis and the other GOP anti-abortion operatives have agreed to each adopt two children in the United States who have no homes or families. Isn't that lovely? Isn't that wonderful?

They want to make sure we know that, after the rallies and elections are over, they care as passionately for the unwanted lives that are already here as much as they do for the lives that are yet to be!

I don't know about the rest of you, but this fills me with warmth and joy. What a wonderful solution to a very heated issue of national concern! And, it will make it much easier to believe them when they say they are Christians. I am so relieved! It's what Jesus would do.

Valeri Brooke, Verona, Virginia

