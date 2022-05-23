 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: An idea for pro-life governors

Nebraska GOP strains to unite after Trump's candidate loses

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff at the Republican state headquarters on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

 Gwyneth Roberts

Good news, everyone! Govs. Pete Ricketts, Ron DeSantis and the other GOP anti-abortion operatives have agreed to each adopt two children in the United States who have no homes or families. Isn't that lovely? Isn't that wonderful?

They want to make sure we know that, after the rallies and elections are over, they care as passionately for the unwanted lives that are already here as much as they do for the lives that are yet to be!

I don't know about the rest of you, but this fills me with warmth and joy. What a wonderful solution to a very heated issue of national concern! And, it will make it much easier to believe them when they say they are Christians. I am so relieved! It's what Jesus would do.

Valeri Brooke, Verona, Virginia

