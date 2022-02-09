 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: An idea for concealed carry

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I feel compelled to weigh in on the issue of unrestricted concealed carry. I'm against it. Even though I grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska where firearms and hunting were a way of life and also spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, I'm well aware that there are people who are legally ineligible to own any firearm, much less carry a concealed handgun, for any of a variety of reasons.

To obtain a permit to purchase a firearm in Nebraska, one must present oneself at the local sheriff's department and fill out and sign a form attesting that you are not an illegal alien, not a convicted felon, have not been charged with domestic abuse, and some nine other similar questions.

You then pay a $5 fee and undergo a background check. Assuming you are able to answer the questions properly and pass the background check, you are then issued a permit to purchase firearms for three years. When the purchase permit expires after three years, it is not automatically renewed. One must start over from scratch, filling out a new form and undergoing a new background check to ascertain that you have not been into any mischief in the previous three years.

People are also reading…

Why wouldn't a system like that work for concealed carry? It would relax the requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit yet weed out the persons who are ineligible.

Gene Gausman, Milford

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

Letter: Looser gun laws not needed

I would like to encourage state Sen. Tom Brewer and other state senators not to vote for passage of LB773. This bill would prohibit the regula…

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all household…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News