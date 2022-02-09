Letter: An idea for concealed carry

I feel compelled to weigh in on the issue of unrestricted concealed carry. I'm against it. Even though I grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska where firearms and hunting were a way of life and also spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, I'm well aware that there are people who are legally ineligible to own any firearm, much less carry a concealed handgun, for any of a variety of reasons.

To obtain a permit to purchase a firearm in Nebraska, one must present oneself at the local sheriff's department and fill out and sign a form attesting that you are not an illegal alien, not a convicted felon, have not been charged with domestic abuse, and some nine other similar questions.

You then pay a $5 fee and undergo a background check. Assuming you are able to answer the questions properly and pass the background check, you are then issued a permit to purchase firearms for three years. When the purchase permit expires after three years, it is not automatically renewed. One must start over from scratch, filling out a new form and undergoing a new background check to ascertain that you have not been into any mischief in the previous three years.

Why wouldn't a system like that work for concealed carry? It would relax the requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit yet weed out the persons who are ineligible.

Gene Gausman, Milford

