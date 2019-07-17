Because they think they already have it all figured out or because of some other self-fulfilling personal aversion toward education or academics tested hypothesis, individuals often choose non-factual ideologies to help them navigate through life’s challenges.
These sometimes-self-imposed limitations are often exposed in letters to the editor. Therefore, as a retired economics instructor, I will offer them an academic enlightenment.
Savings is one of three leakages from the circular flow of money. Because of lost consumption, increased savings is an Achilles heel to the growth of capitalism possibly leading to increased business inventories, job layoffs or a possible extended recession.
In addition to savings, taxes and imports are also leakages from the circular flow of money. Unless the money from savings is borrowed by government, businesses or households and reinvested or spent on new plant and equipment or consumption, savings negatively impacts economic activity and weakens capitalism.
If there is too much savings, to increase consumption, the federal government must borrow from the private sector and through deficit spending promote consumption. Or, the Federal Reserve will create disincentives such as interest decreases to reduce savings and increase borrowing.
A classic example of this economic stabilizing activity began in 2009 and continues today. Increased consumption -- prompted by deficit spending fiscal policy largely financed by government borrowing and dramatic and coordinated monetary policy, such as unprecedented long-term low interest rates and bond buy-backs by the Federal Reserve, Congress and the Obama administration -- helped pull the country from the Great Recession.
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar