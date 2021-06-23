Letter: An alternative to 30x30

President Biden initiated the 30x30 plan to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030. This helps curb climate change. However, Nebraska’s governor rejected this based on his far-right political agenda.

Twelve percent of U.S. land is already in some form of conservation, so we don’t have far to go. Why can’t Gov. Pete Ricketts help find solutions, not problems? He campaigns to turn all Nebraskans against something that is good for the planet and those who live on it.

I’d like to offer this solution, since Ricketts doesn’t have one. One of Nebraska’s most treasured areas is the Sandhills. The Sandhills have been what they are today for thousands of years. So, to preserve them, why don’t we have our local natural resource districts execute conservation easements on the Sandhills?

A conservation easement executed in perpetuity would keep the land as it is today forever while maintaining private ownership and keeping the property on the tax rolls. It’s a win-win for everyone. What’s wrong with this?

To the landowners in the Sandhills, we know how you treasure those hills. So, it would seem a conservation easement would be a good thing to protect that treasure forever. And just maybe, it can be worded to keep out power lines and electricity-generating windmills.

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

