Letter: An acorn isn't a tree

Responding to Monsignor Paul Witt's letter, "Unborn are part of us all," (Aug. 9) some terms could be defined. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a “person” is a “man, woman or child,” while a “child” is a “boy or girl from time of birth until he or she is an adult, or a son or daughter of any age.”

The literal assertion “life begins at conception” is a fact generally accepted by all: At conception sperm and egg merge to become a zygote, something different from each component and certainly “life,” as is any human cell. And zygote becomes embryo becomes fetus becomes a baby (child) if pregnancy goes to full term. So?

The real question is this: At what point does the developing zygote warrant the rights of personhood? The religious doctrine of some (oddly omitted in Witt's letter) says that their God inserts a soul into the zygote at conception, making it a full human being (person) at that point. Others say personhood begin at birth, though state interests may overrule privacy rights near the period of viability, around 21 weeks. However, there is no question but that a child has a birth date.

So let's dispense with the fake language: A zygote is no more a child than an acorn is an oak tree. Anti-choice folks use this fake language to arouse emotional support for their cause of eliminating all abortion rights.

If you believe that abortion is a sin, don't have one, but don't make other women slaves to your beliefs. Abortion is seldom a happy event but a deeply personal decision that belongs to the pregnant woman alone, a matter of personal autonomy and freedom subject to reasonable restrictions such as Roe.

Thomas Shores, Lincoln