Letter: Ample evidence of systemic racism

For critical race theory opponents, perhaps consideration should be given to the following truths:

Slavery, segregation, the placement of Japanese Americans in internment camps, the removal of Native Americans from their land and placement on reservations with limited to no resources and mistreatment of Mexican Americans are neither theoretical nor imagined but were the result of systemic and systematic government-sanctioned mistreatment of groups of people at the hands of those who in positions of power, authority and control imposed their will on those that did not have the capabilities or resources to defend themselves in the light of heinous assault and crimes against humanity.

Why did the laws of segregation have to be struck down in the Supreme Court? Why were these laws created in the first place? Why did Plessy vs. Ferguson ever become an issue for debate and acceptance by the majority? Why did George Floyd and others lose their lives at the hands of those who were sworn to serve and protect?