Letter: Ample evidence of systemic racism
Letter: Ample evidence of systemic racism

Books-MLK Estate

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta in 1960. King's estate has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

For critical race theory opponents, perhaps consideration should be given to the following truths:

Slavery, segregation, the placement of Japanese Americans in internment camps, the removal of Native Americans from their land and placement on reservations with limited to no resources and mistreatment of Mexican Americans are neither theoretical nor imagined but were the result of systemic and systematic government-sanctioned mistreatment of groups of people at the hands of those who in positions of power, authority and control imposed their will on those that did not have the capabilities or resources to defend themselves in the light of heinous assault and crimes against humanity.

Why did the laws of segregation have to be struck down in the Supreme Court? Why were these laws created in the first place? Why did Plessy vs. Ferguson ever become an issue for debate and acceptance by the majority? Why did George Floyd and others lose their lives at the hands of those who were sworn to serve and protect?

While the words of Dr. Martin Luther King are often quoted by those who want to see a color-blind society, such a society does not exist. Until and unless people are truly judged by the content of their character, certain groups will continue to be judged and treated based on the color of their skin. Dr. King also stated that “we must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools.” We are all created in God’s image.

Dolores Simpson-Kirkland, Lincoln

