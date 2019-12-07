Letter, 12/8: Americans must take back government
Letter, 12/8: Americans must take back government

America's power stack is meant to enthrone we, the people, at the top -- never its bureaucrats, our civil servants.

But America's civil servants are now civil sovereigns.

How have we, the people, lost our place of power? Although interesting, this is the wrong question. 

The right question? How do we, the people, repossess our rightful place in control of, and in charge of, our government?

Americans have three power tools for fixing the problem of sovereign bureaucrats. Freedom-loving Americans need to:

* Vote.

* Enact time limits on the service of their bureaucrats.

* Convene a Convention of States.

As one tool proves ineffective, the next, more powerful remedy is called for. Freedom depends on it.

Christopher Collins, Davey

