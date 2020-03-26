Letter, 3/27: American values unite nation

Three recent letters display the great void between American values and those of our most vocal conservatives.
Americans value honesty, integrity, mutual respect, appreciation of our differences and humility to know that sometimes “we” are wrong and “they” are right. We feel a kinship with our neighbors, responsibly protect their freedoms and endeavor to give everyone full opportunity to prosper and thrive.
In contrast, David Stempson’s letter ("Vote for values, not candidate," March 15) crudely attacks former Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. He proclaims a set of “Nebraska values,” which are not in anyone’s Bible.
Jerris Cummings attacks Bill Clinton ("The death of outrage, revisited," March 15) for sexual affairs while hypocritically ignoring Trump. He highlights Sen. Chuck Schumer’s “threat” to the Supreme Court but ignores Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s almost identical attack on Democratic senators. He is offended by someone’s irreverence to our flag but not at the rise of white supremacy.

Scott Hoffman attacks Democrats for their activism against Trump, proclaiming that this response is sour grapes ("Stop being sore losers," March 6). He ignores: Democrats' concerns for immigrant families; loss of health care for 14 million Americans; unending immature tweets; transfers of wealth to the already wealthy; etc.
He pretends that conservatives never claimed President Barack Obama was a Nigerian-born, atheist, socialist, closeted Muslim. He pretends that no one claimed Hillary Clinton ran a pedophile ring from a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.
There are American values. Most people believe in them, regardless of political affiliation, religious affiliation and income. Even recent immigrants share those values.
Anyone embracing those shared values will find that Democrats, Republicans and independents are all pretty nice people.
Barrie K. Marchant, Lincoln
