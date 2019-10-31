{{featured_button_text}}
It really is time for change.

Never in the history of the American republic has a president so systematically increased his disqualifications for office:

* Insulting our neighbors and historic international allies and friendly nations (Mexico, NATO, s---hole countries)

* Losing negotiating power by withdrawing from established agreements before proposing changes (Iran nuclear agreement, Paris Climate Accord, Trans-Pacific Partnership)

* Endangering national security, assuming a handshake photo op is tantamount to an agreement (North Korea's nuclear missiles)

* Discarding support of military allies (Kurds)

* Devastating targeted US economies by engaging in escalating tariff wars

* Ignoring overwhelming scientific evidence of climate change, endangering future generations

Neither the United States nor Planet Earth can afford to extend this leadership.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

