Letter: America is the greatest nation
Letter: America is the greatest nation

I’m writing in regards to a July 16 letter -- “Pillen doesn't understand nation.” It was alleged that it is a “silly” thing to believe America is the greatest country in the world. This assertion was based on a few hand-selected rankings from nonprofit and governmental organizations.

America’s greatness is not defined by arbitrary rankings or opinion; rather it comes from our system of government that in the last two centuries has made us the longest constitutionally-governed nation in the world. America made freedom, the principles of the Declaration of Independence and constitutionally limited government to be the expected norms for countries around the world.

This greatness might not be self-evident to many living in our country, but it certainly is for those struggling for freedom around the world. Freedom fighters in Cuba and Hong Kong are waving American flags, which symbolize freedom, all the while being beaten by state authorities.

I’m glad Mr. Pillen is willing to stand up for free speech and speak the truth — America is the greatest country in the world.

Tanner Lockhorn, Lincoln

Pillen

Platte County native Jim Pillen is running to earn the Republican nomination for Nebraska's governor.

 COURTESY PHOTO
