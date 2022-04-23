Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been accused of sexual misconduct?

Don't get me wrong; I have never had any intention of voting for him. I just am amazed that not only did we have numerous women screaming about Donald Trump and sexual harassment, we had him literally bragging in a taped interview about grabbing women by the "p***y" and kissing them without consent. And yet, the Republican Party -- and yes, I am a member of that party -- practically treated him like a God and got him elected president.

Allegations have now been brought forward about Herbster committing similar horrible acts, and Republicans are practically spitting on him. Again, I'm not defending him, but the double standard here is sickening!

Gov. Pete Ricketts touts how great Trump is constantly but has been extremely quick to condemn Herbster. One has to wonder if that's not due to Ricketts' work trying to get Pillen the nomination rather than actual outrage over horrible behavior. Is there true concern for the victims this go around, or just concern for getting "his guy" elected?

Culleen Bauer, Seward

