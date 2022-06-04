 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Amazed at contradictions

Photo 4

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center after a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

 William Luther, Associated Press

I am amazed by the mental gymnastics exhibited by many of our elected officials who proudly label themselves both unwaveringly “pro-life” and unwaveringly “pro-gun.”

How do they manage believing that forcing a woman to continue a physically or emotionally difficult pregnancy, a pregnancy that will cause significant hardships for her existing family, or a pregnancy that started under horrible circumstances, is a necessary price to pay to protect the unborn, but asking law-abiding potential gun owners to jump through a few extra hoops before taking possession or accept a few limitations in their gun choices are rights violations that can’t be justified by anything, not even trying to protect the lives of 10-year-olds in classrooms?

Why do our governor and some of our state senators believe nothing short of a special legislative session to impose abortion restrictions will do if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but seem to think anything beyond thoughts and prayers are inappropriate politicization of a gun violence tragedy? Why does the attitude of too many of those who call themselves “pro-life” change from “we’ll do everything we can to stop it” when the topic is abortion to “there is nothing we can do to stop it” when it is mass shootings?

Joyce Gettman, Walton

