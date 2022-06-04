Letter: Amazed at contradictions

How do they manage believing that forcing a woman to continue a physically or emotionally difficult pregnancy, a pregnancy that will cause significant hardships for her existing family, or a pregnancy that started under horrible circumstances, is a necessary price to pay to protect the unborn, but asking law-abiding potential gun owners to jump through a few extra hoops before taking possession or accept a few limitations in their gun choices are rights violations that can’t be justified by anything, not even trying to protect the lives of 10-year-olds in classrooms?

Why do our governor and some of our state senators believe nothing short of a special legislative session to impose abortion restrictions will do if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but seem to think anything beyond thoughts and prayers are inappropriate politicization of a gun violence tragedy? Why does the attitude of too many of those who call themselves “pro-life” change from “we’ll do everything we can to stop it” when the topic is abortion to “there is nothing we can do to stop it” when it is mass shootings?