Letter: Always be kind -- and don't tailgate
Letter: Always be kind -- and don't tailgate

Vehicle traffic moves through a construction area on South Ninth Street. Maintaining and improving existing roads were a priority of most Lincoln residents surveyed for the city's Comprehensive Plan regarding infrastructure.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

I was in the city of Lincoln earlier this month for my daughter’s wedding. I am not familiar with the streets, and though I was using to the GPS on my phone as an audible aid, there were times when darkness, heavy traffic, one-way streets and road construction created confusion as I was looking for the hotel, the reception venue, the church and other places about town. Sometimes I had to slow down to make sure I got it right.

On three separate occasions, someone was tailgating me, and rather than simply afford me a bit of grace, they laid on their horn, startling me and causing me to move my foot to the brake. Had I stepped on the brake, I would have been in an accident and the driver of the car behind me would most likely have thought it my fault.

I can only imagine the damage to my car that may have occurred as well as the tirade I may have endured on a weekend meant for joy and celebration.

My goodness, folks, slow down. Allow others on the road to take a minute to figure out where they are going. It seems that not tailgating could be a metaphor for life; as the saying goes:

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always." -- source unknown.

Tina Schumacher, Lindsay

