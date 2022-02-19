 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Alternative to a mandate

Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha's new mask mandate

FILE - Jutta Graham, left, and Tom Wagoner practice the basics of dancing the Rumba, while wearing masks, during a day of dance lessons Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at The DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln, Neb. A judge refused to block Omaha's new mask mandate Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, after the state challenged the rule. The state had argued that local health officials didn't have the authority to issue the new mask rule that took effect Jan.12 while the Douglas County Health Director maintained that city code gave her the power to do that. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

 Kenneth Ferriera

At the start of the pandemic, I wondered about how well masks would perform and a thoughtful friend of mine said, “If wearing a mask will control the spread of the disease and allow for our lives to function normally, why not wear a mask.” That made sense to me.

But the adoption of masks brought unintended consequences. Masks can create a false sense of security that is heightened by a lack of standards regarding the quality of the mask and its proper use.

Mandates like those being dictated in Lancaster County have other unintended consequences. The mandate lacks universal public support, and there is no enforcement mechanism. Additionally, some who claim an allegiance to a mask mandate don’t follow the rules in practice. This type of hypocrisy simply fuels the frustration of those who would argue against a mask mandate.

There are significant numbers of individuals who have chosen to disregard the mask mandate, and at public events those who disregard the mandate can be the majority. The unintended consequence is that a signal or message is being sent that it is OK to disregard the “rules.” During the era of prohibition of alcohol, a similar message was regularly delivered, and concerns were raised that lawlessness would breed lawlessness.

In practice the continuation of a universal mask mandate is creating unnecessary cynicism and division. An alternative voluntary mask-wearing policy with an emphasis on their effectiveness for the individual wearing the mask could have similar benefits without many of the unintended consequences.

Anthony Clarke, Davey

