Letter: AltEn permit should be denied

AltEn mitigation

In mid-February, Posi-Shell, a combination of cement, clay and polyester fibers, was applied to a pile of wet cake and sludge produced by the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

After a public hearing April 27 at Mead High School, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy should deny renewal of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for AltEn’s land application of wastewater.

Here’s why:

AltEn is not permitted as a wastewater treatment facility with the required licensed and certified personnel for its operation.

NDEE, the state of Nebraska and companies of the AltEn Facility Response Group have filed lawsuits against AltEn. The state should not renew ALtEn permits until the lawsuits are resolved.

NDEE approved changes in the permit in January this year with no public input. The land application has already been underway for nearly a month.

AltEn hasn’t paid taxes or utilities; how will it pay for the measures to comply with this permit for the next five years?

AltEn continues a pattern of noncompliance. Within the past month, there has been a leak in the hose pumping water for land application, breaches and animal burrows in the berms, cracks and leaking of the Posi-shell covering the wetcake and solids from the lagoons blown out of the confined area. And the untreated water level in one lagoon is mysteriously decreasing – by over 6 feet.

Treatment of 179 million gallons of wastewater will take over eight years to process at the current rate of 20 million gallons a year, with only 320 acres under contract for land application.

The public needs to speak out.

Janece Mollhoff, Ashland, on behalf of the Nebraska Perivallon Group

