Letter, 1/2: Allegiance is to country, not party

2020 is another election year in the United States of America. And, like 2016, it’s shaping up as a contest between the Democrats and the Republicans with the Russians.

It’s a shame that American citizens have to be told that foreign powers have absolutely no business meddling in any of our American affairs. Russian interference, or any other country's, should never be solicited and is not wanted or welcome.

In another time, Americans who sided with foreign powers' actions against our beloved country would have been considered traitors and executed -- and deserved it. Treason is no joke.

Trump recently held another of his arrogant, insulting, divisive rallies. He flew to Michigan on Air Force One at taxpayer’s expense. Meanwhile, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, an American government foe, condemned the Democrats for Trump’s impeachment. The Republicans agree with the Russian.

Republicans say Democrats hate them for voting for Trump. That sweeping statement is of course not true and is only meant to perpetuate the sickening divisiveness that exists in America today.