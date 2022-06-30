 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All we want is right to choose

Lincoln rally, 6.24

Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Thanks to Sandra Hilsabeck for sharing the wonderful story of her own experience of carrying a pregnancy to term, and for sharing the longer-term outcome ("Sharing a different story," June 24).

It is wonderful, Ms. Hilsabeck, that you made the choice you did, that you gave birth to a healthy baby and that your family felt complete. What I don’t understand is why you would deny others the same choice. Why should my granddaughter, nieces and cousins not have the same ability to make their own choices as you did?

You had the right of self-determination for you and your future. That is all I want for me and my family – the freedom to choose what is right for each of us, in the privacy of our own families.

I will never understand why anyone would deny another person the same freedom of choice they have and appreciate having for themselves. I am a mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, with 12 years of Catholic education, and none of what I learned in those 12 years gives me any reason to believe that I can make personal choices that control other peoples’ lives.

Kit Keller, Lincoln

