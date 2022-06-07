 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All must insist on action

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center after a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

To legislators: Stop making excuses. Do something. You have the power! Get the long guns out of circulation. Ban assault rifles, AK-47s, AR-15s and high-capacity magazines. Enact the red flag law. Pass legislation to regulate these mega firearms and accoutrements, including bulletproof vests.

Think about the children and people who are losing their lives, not your political career. Think about the folks going through life maimed and stalked by horrendous memories, not your political prospects.

Those of you with power, stop deflecting. Stop evading the issue. Pointing to mental health issues, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did, is deflecting. Suggesting more armed guards in schools, as Sen. Ted Cruz has, is evading the issue. If you are in your house and flames erupt, do you stand there pointing to the possibility of faulty attic wiring? Do you pause and debate the situation? No! You act! You get out of the house. You call the fire department. You get the hose. You do something and analyze the cause(s) later.

Some leaders are trying: On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for universal background checks and reinstatement of a nationwide ban on assault weapons. After the shooting at Uvalde Tuesday, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy begged colleagues to pass gun safety laws on the Senate floor. Beto O'Rourke confronted Abbott during his news conference on the shooting in Uvalde. He flagged Abbott's membership in the National Rifle Association  and his departure to attend a campaign fundraiser hours after the shooting.

To everyone else: you also have power. Insist something be done.

Joanie Cradick, Lincoln

