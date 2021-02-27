Letter: All must help fight climate change

The recent cold spell frightened me. Periods of heat and drought and excessive rainfall worry me. Yes, we have always had extreme weather events, but now they hint at climate change.

At the very least, climate change will inconvenience me and cost me. What can I do? What can we do?

We live in one-of-a-kind Nebraska, with excellent soil, unlimited water and abundant wind and sun. We can choose: Shall we use sun and wind to power our homes and vehicles? Or shall we send our money elsewhere for petroleum and supplement it with ethanol?

I tested ethanol with repeated trips to the same destination. My lower gas mileage cancelled the lowered price. Why would I buy ethanol, which depletes soil and water, and (due to chemicals) contributes to species loss?

Soon electric vehicles will be the norm, but now it is popular to own trucks and SUVs, many with low gas mileage. It is customary to drive fast. In the 1950s, my dad would tell us to slow down to save the brakes and to conserve gasoline.

He told us to turn off the lights. To stop running the water. When we asked to turn up the heat, he’d say, “Put on another sweater.”